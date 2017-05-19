Sunfish a ray of hope for swimmers

Sir, – Lorna Siggins (“Jellyfish-devouring sunfish”, May 18th) writes that while ocean sunfish were believed to be a rare visitor to the seas around Ireland, an international study has now recorded 12,700 of them off the coast during the summer months and over 8,200 in winter. As the sunfish eat almost 150 jellyfish a day, it is hoped the tides will help more of them “sidestroke” their way to the beaches at Sandycove and the Forty Foot where shoals of brown jellyfish, including the occasional Portuguese man o’war, await their voracious appetite. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CULLEN,

Sandycove, Co Dublin.