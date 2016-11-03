Suggestions where the Senators could go

Sir, – Those Senators looking for a temporary home might cast a look at the 63-seat Dublin City Council chamber.

Many of them found their way there looking for votes prior to the Seanad election. It might be nice to see some of them again.

– Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – I agree with your editorial describing the proposed relocation of the Seanad to the National Museum as an act of vandalism (“Seanad move to National Museum an atrocious decision”, November 1st) .

To my knowledge none of the 60 Senators has expressed an opinion on the matter.

I can only assume that all of them agree with the decision.

– Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KENNY

Perrystown,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – As an archaeologist and former senator I wish to add my voice to others who have protested at the outrageous proposal to set up a temporary Seanad chamber in the Ceramics Room of the National Museum.

The proposed works are radical in the extreme and will only impinge in a negative way on a building that was specifically designed as a museum 125 years ago.

In addition, the cost to the taxpayer has been estimated at €2 million, a sum that would be much more usefully spent on improvements in staffing and funding the work of the museum itself.

The Ceramics Room with its beautiful majolica door surrounds and richly carved doors is an architectural gem and a fitting place for the great variety of lectures and outreach events which museum staff have managed to provide, free of charge, over many years despite drastic and on-going cuts to their budget.

To lose that space even temporarily would render that important work of the museum impossible. In addition one can only imagine the disruption that this work will cause to the everyday functions of the museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

I would particularly appeal to present Senators to use their influence to reverse this decision and to ensure that the museum remains intact so that it can continue its important work of caring for, managing and protecting our national archaeological collection at Kildare Street.

– Yours, etc,

GEORGE EOGAN

Professor Emeritus of

Archaeology,

University College Dublin.

Sir. – I have it sorted. Move the Senators to the GAA Museum in Croke Park. We can call them the Hill 60. There will be plenty of point scoring and grandstanding. There is an in-house Ceann Comhairle called Hawkeye and anybody blackguarded (or black carded) has a selection of corporate bars to sulk in.

All-Ireland Final tickets also guaranteed. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY

Knocknacarra,

Galway.