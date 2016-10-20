Students on the march

Sir, – Students marched yesterday in support of publicly funded higher-level education.

Consider the altruism of their motives. They marched not for personal benefit but for the availability of free education to successive generations.

Such altruism was not learned from their parents’ generation. They have come into adulthood against the backdrop of recession and have cultivated an appreciation for the importance of education.

A loan-based system of any design is a slippery slope, controlled by future governments that will be happy to add more grease in times of “economic necessity”. – Yours, etc,

AC HANNA,

Palmerstown,

Dublin 20.