Strolling along the Bull Wall

Sir, – The three-kilometre stroll along the Bull Wall to the Réalt na Mara statue is one of Dublin’s best-kept secrets, offering superb views of the bay.

The recent road closure that prevented cars from crossing the wooden bridge hinted at the benefits that could accrue if two changes were made. First, apply restrictions to the amount of road traffic that uses the bridge. Second, install lights along the road up to and including the statue itself; sadly, it has been unlit in recent years. This would enable Dubliners to enjoy a wonderful evening walk.

This road is administered by the Dublin Port Company, which is experiencing record growth. Perhaps a small investment in Bull Island would not go amiss? – Yours, etc,

PAUL THORNTON,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.