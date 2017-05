Sir, – The decision by Dublin City Council not to add the Central Bank building to the Register of Protected Structures is most welcome (News, May 12th).

This will allow sense to prevail and at a future date the building can be levelled and integrity to the greater Temple Bar area can finally be restored by removing Stephenson’s overpowering eyesore. – Yours, etc,

STEVEN SMYRL,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6 .