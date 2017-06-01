State subsidies and fee-paying schools

Sir, – Angie Nolan (May 30th) argues that it is “completely unacceptable for parents to expect the State to pay for the privilege” of attending a fee-paying school. Don’t these parents pay taxes too? Are they not entitled to subsidise their child’s education, often making difficult lifestyle choices in the process? Not all parents of children in fee-paying schools are from the privileged elite. Furthermore, I wonder if Ms Nolan’s consternation about citizens subsidising a State service extends to all other iterations of the practice? I would love to know who her health insurance provider is. – Is mise,

MICHAEL FINUCANE,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.