A chara, – I refer to your comprehensive account (November 8th) of the recent state of the environment report. The first such comprehensive official review of our physical surroundings was made in 1985, not 20 years ago, as stated. I was glad to see that one of its recommendations, that such reviews should be made regularly, is now being implemented. – Is mise,

S O’CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.