State funding of childcare

Sir, – All this discussion concerning Early Childhood Care and Education, while widely welcomed, is failing to highlight the fact that this sector is subsidised by the wonderful educators who work long, exhausting hours, for pay that most of your readers wouldn’t get out of bed for.

As a provider of full day care for the last 23 years, I have struggled to pay my staff what they truly deserve, because to do this, I would have to charge parents far more than the “second mortgage” they already pay.

Highly qualified and experienced early years educators are leaving the sector in their droves and before too long there will be no one left to educate and care for our most important citizens. This crisis must be addressed. – Yours, etc,

LIZ KIRK,

Raheny, Dublin 5.