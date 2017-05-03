Sir, – Rodney Devitt (May 2nd) is correct in complaining that standing ovations in Ireland are much too frequent.

Worse, however, is the fact that, even where merited, they are given much too soon. A group sitting in one of the front rows of the stalls jumps up at the first opportunity, with the consequence that those sitting behind them have to join in to see the applauded performers. If one is relatively short, it may be impossible to see them at all, even when standing.

Even if you feel that applause only counts if given from a standing position please, as a courtesy to other members of an audience, wait a decent period of time before jumping up. – Yours, etc,

TIMOTHY KING,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Could they prompt sit-down protests? – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont, Dublin 9.

Sir, – The standing ovation must by its nature be spontaneous. My recent experience at a play seemed more like group tyranny. Those standing applauding looked aghast at those who chose to sit it out, for whatever reason. One person muttered to the other, “I suppose we should stand up. What do you think?” – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.