Staffless libraries – a ‘daft idea’

A chara, – I refer to Mary O’Rourke’s open letter to Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Simon Coveney on staffless libraries (“Whose daft idea was this?”, Education, January 10th).

Libraries promote access to learning, literacy and knowledge. They are community- based and democratic. In a world where the gap between rich and poor grows wider, these local resources are more necessary than ever. The help that librarians give members of the community, from children wanting to select books to senior citizens seeking to use a computer, is invaluable.

Part of what makes our libraries one of our smartest assets isn’t simply their stock but the people who staff them.

I would respectfully urge Mr Coveney to spend some time in his local library, to observe the the services provided by these public institutions, which can’t be accounted for by the swiping of the card.

Time for some joined-up thinking please. It’s time for a think about the sort of society we want. Let’s support our libraries, not slash their services. – Is mise,

SARAH HARTE,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – I imagine most readers of The Irish Times will sympathise with Mary O’Rourke. But why should we privilege libraries simply because they are culturally more prestigious? If we really want to push back against the dehumanisation of our society, we have to do so not only in the case of libraries but also supermarkets, airports, banks and every other institution.

I’m happy to say that I have never used a supermarket self-service machine, even when I was pressured to do so. When the local branch of my bank became entirely self-service, I switched to a different bank and told them my reasons for doing so. When I fly, I try to check in with airport staff rather than online.

In the end, though, businesses and other institutions will push these innovations through unless the public refuses to accept them. Sadly, I see no sign of that.

If we end up in an automated society, we will have only ourselves to blame. – Yours, etc,

MAOLSHEACHLANN

Ó CEALLAIGH,

Ballymun,

Dublin 11.