Sir, – Following an apparently successful trial, the “staffless” library scheme is to be rolled out nationally (“Minister says further 23 ‘staffless’ libraries to open extra hours”, November 28th. Is it time to trial a staffless Oireachtas? – Yours etc,

Dr RICHARD SCRIVEN,

Ballinlough,

Cork.

Sir, – “The reading room of the library, as always, jam-packed. With a fine welcoming attitude, we are greeted by the librarian; his vigorous dynamism, captivating and absorbing. In the reading room, this great librarian takes possession of our spirit, and ends up altering our course.”

That is how César Vallejo, one of the great figures of 20th-century Spanish-American literature, described the library he knew in Lima, Peru.

In the Dáil on Monday, Minister for Local Government Simon Coveney announced that a “staffless” library scheme is to be introduced in 23 libraries in January. What an impoverished idea. We visit libraries for deeply human reasons, and we relax, study, and read there, as Vallejo did, because of considerate and inspiring staff. – Yours, etc,

PAT McMAHON,

Galway.