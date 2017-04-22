Staff shortages and the Air Corps

Sir, – Further to Peter Murtagh’s article “Staff shortages having serious effect on Air Corps” (April 15th), I share the sense of frustration that serving members of the Air Corps have regarding the strategic and budgetary constraints within which they continue to operate. While the tragic events of the past month have served to highlight the deficiencies within the organisation, my fear is that our government and by extension the Department of Defence are secure in the knowledge that the spotlight of attention will soon shift away.

Once this occurs, if it has not already, the normal policy of controlled decay will resume. Let us not allow future tragedies to be the catalyst for debate. Considering the unwavering and excellent service this branch of the Defence Forces provides to this State, a properly resourced Department of Defence will stop the hand-wringing and rumination and provide a fit-for-purpose Air Corps. – Yours, etc,

Capt SHANE

McNICHOLAS,

(Retired),

Chapelizod, Dublin 20.