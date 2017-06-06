St Elmo and the cowboys

Sir, – Frank McNally is wonderful at the revolving narrative (An Irishman’s Diary, June 2nd). Indeed, one never knows where one will end up as his narratives spin in in the most wondrous directions. So keen, indeed, is Frank on his revolving that in describing the ultimate gunfight in The Last Sunset he says that that O’Malley, played by Kirk Douglas , suicidally entered a gunfight with an empty revolver. But for once, Frank misfired. Unusually for this macho cowboy genre, O’Malley carried a dainty two-shot Derringer. – Yours, etc,

DON McGUINNESS,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.