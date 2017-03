Sir, – If there is a prize for the most wasteful packaged consumable, then surely it must go to the inventor of those tiny 12 millilitre milk portions in their finicky little individual plastic containers. How many of these things does the average Irish person have to open and then discard when he or she wants to add milk to their tea or coffee? – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Split,

Croatia.