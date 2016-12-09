Special needs of our best and brightest

Sir, – The outcomes from the recent Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) and the OECD Pisa studies (involving 57 and 72 countries/economies respectively) provide the very good news that, on average, Irish primary and secondary school students performed extremely well in reading literacy, and very well in mathematics and science (“Irish students among ‘best at reading’ in developed world”, December 6th)

The data also provides evidence that investment in learning support and resource teaching, as well as policy initiatives requiring more curriculum time for literacy and numeracy, have contributed positively to the significant improvement in the performance of our lower achievers.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, it is noticeable that the percentages of students performing at the highest levels in both international studies are low when compared to other high-achieving countries, and have remained static over many study cycles dating back to 1995.

For example, in TIMSS, while 54 per cent of Singaporean eighth graders (second years) achieved the advanced benchmark level in mathematics, just 7 per cent of Irish students did so.

An important conclusion to be drawn from this set of international studies is that our best and brightest students are not being challenged. They too have special needs and Irish policy makers and educators can do more to help them achieve their potential.

– Yours, etc,

Prof MICHAEL O’LEARY

Institute of Education,

St Patrick’s Campus,

Dublin City University.