Sir, – What started out as “Militant Labour” in 1989 and which became the “Socialist Party” in 1996 and the Anti-Austerity Alliance in 2014, has now transformed into “Solidarity” (Home News, March 10th).

The rightward drift of these name changes is clear.

At this rate, can we expect it to change to “Fianna Fáil Lite” in 2020, and “Trump (Ireland) Inc” by 2030? – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.