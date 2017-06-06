Socialist parties and identity politics

Sir, – Dr Therese Boyle (June 2nd) attempts to argue that the poor performance of socialist parties in the western world is because of their work towards identity politics and reproductive health. However, the inverse is actually the case. The parties of the “left” across Europe and North America have suffered because they pursued the austerity regime of neoliberal economics. Their remaining electoral support is because of the very socially liberal issues Dr Boyle takes issue with. – Yours, etc,

Dr RICHARD SCRIVEN,

Ballinlough,

Cork.