‘So-called’ Islamic State?

Sir, – How long more must RTÉ persist in putting the words “so-called” before the title Islamic State? The words “so-called” are never put before such misnomers as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Lord’s Resistance Army or even Irish Republican Army, which are arguably even bigger misapplications of terms than Islamic State. Most news outlets do not use the words “so-called” because that is what the entity concerned calls itself. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee, Co Clare.