‘Snowflake girls’ and taking offence

A chara, – In her article “Lord protect me from easily offended snowflake girls” (Life, October 18th), Arlene Harris states that a survey reporting that some women dislike being referred to by words denoting baby humans, inanimate playthings, birds, baby birds, bees and female dogs, shows them up to be “over-sensitive, feeble and rather ridiculous”. I can’t help but wonder if Arlene Harris might feel rather at home in Donald Trump’s locker room, such is her ease with being described using references to diminutive, furry and four-legged creatures. – Is mise,

MAEBH NÍ­CHATHALÁIN,

Dublin 7.