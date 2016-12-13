‘Snob value’ and choosing university

Sir, – How right Prof Diarmuid Hegarty is about snob value among parents being a reason for high student drop-out rates in some university courses (“‘Snob value’ pushing school-leavers to universities”, December 9th).

As someone with teaching and lecturing experience at academic and technical institutions, how often I have heard the remark “He or she went to the tech”, with the tone being derogatory.

It is such a shame that the former regional technical colleges, now rebranded institutes of technology, appear to have failed to emphasise the importance and value of technical education and to encourage students to embark on apprenticeships and other practical courses, enabling them to graduate with a certificate or a diploma as excellent craftsmen and craftswomen.

There appears to be a “degree disease” in third-level establishments and, yes, a snobbish attitude towards a career as a craftsman or craftswoman.

Sooner or later, there will be an enormous shortage of bricklayers, butchers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, etc. Not all degrees will be a passport to a high-powered career with a high earning capacity.

What is happening to career guidance and aptitude tests? Why are students not suited to university education being admitted to various degree programmes?

What is happening to those students who drop out of courses?

Serious debate and discussion are badly needed with regard to our third-level education sector if we are to avoid the factory production of degrees! – Yours, etc,

MARY TOOMEY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.