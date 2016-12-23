Small change at the banks

Sir, – I have just received an email from Bank of Ireland stating that it cannot count cash for customers but that the customer must present coins pre-counted and in bags.

I, like many people, clear my pockets each night of all coins and put the change in jars. My grandchildren are encouraged to save by putting any spare change in a piggy bank.

In Australia, all banks operate coin-counting machines. Customers bring their spare change to the bank, where it is mechanically counted and lodged to the client’s account. Why cannot this service be supplied here?

If one uses the coin-counters available here at various supermarkets, a charge of approximately 10 per cent is applied. This is no encouragement to any small saver of whatever age.

A coin-counting service should be supplied by all the major banks in this country. – Yours, etc,

STUART MURRAY,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.