A chara, – Given that the Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald described a 35 per cent increase in the level of homelessness as a “slight increase” (November 24th), why would Fine Gael be so worried about workers seeking a 4 per cent pay rise next year?

If 35 per cent is a slight increase, surely a 4 per cent pay rise is positively minuscule. – Is mise,

SIMON O’CONNOR,

Crumlin, Dublin 12.