Sir, – Neither Mary Morrissey (“Sizzling”, March 7th) nor Emma Keane (“Slay what?”, March 6th) seems to have noticed that the tabloids, in reporting that Emma Stone “slayed in Givenchy” were not only adding hyperbole to the language but also novel grammar.

According to both English and American dictionaries, the past tense of “slay” is “slew” and its past participle “slain”. No justification for stunning us with “slayed”! – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DRURY,

Brussels.