Sir, – I was wondering if Hilary Fannin and her associates at the Bealtaine Festival could describe what “an ordinary-looking sixtysomething” woman looks like (“What if Brigitte Macron were an ordinary-looking sixtysomething?”, May 19th). The word “frumpy” is mentioned in the article. Do “ordinary” women in their sixties all look the same or have they some distinguishing features such as hooves or horns? Characterisation of women, based on age, promotes ageist attitudes. – Yours, etc,

SIOBHÁN de PAOR,

Naas,

Co Kildare.