Sir, – “What happens to a Sinn Féin TD or elected representative refusing to hand over a significant part of their salary?”, asks John Kenny (January 20th). Why, I’m sure they receive a very strongly worded email. – Yours, etc,

RONAN CAHILL,

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

Sir, – Predictably, you chose to highlight the critics of Sinn Féin’s egalitarian policy on salaries for officials (January 20th). Don’t you ever get tired of living in the past? – Yours, etc,

MARY DUGGAN,

Dublin 8.