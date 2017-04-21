Sinn Féin and abstentionism

A chara, – Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill (News, April 20th) says her party will fight the UK election “very strongly” on opposition to Brexit and austerity. But then what?

Will her candidates actually show up and speak and vote against these measures or continue to simply claim expenses from Westminster and use the facilities there?

The SNP does not want Scotland to be ruled from London and opposes a hard Brexit and Conservative austerity policies, but is far more effective by putting forward its views in the chamber of the House of Commons.

Given that Sinn Féin has changed its attitude to the European Union, surely a similar change to actually voting and being counted when decisions affecting this island at Westminster are being taken is now warranted? – Is mise,

Cllr MALCOLM BYRNE,

Fianna Fáil,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.