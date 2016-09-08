Sin and the environment

A chara, – While I am enthused by the recent call by Pope Francis, during the World Day of Prayer for Care of Creation, for environmental destruction to be classified as a sin , I do wonder if a more nuanced perspective is required. Is it right to classify certain behaviours that cause ecological harm as sin, if there is a lack of knowledge, capacity and choice to take alternative, more environmentally friendly courses of action?

For example, is it fair to say I have sinned, if I have to drive my gas-guzzling car in the city because of an absence of safe and co-ordinated cycle infrastructure? Is it fair to say I have sinned if I, the consumer, have to deal with the vast amounts of waste forced upon me by retailers? Is it fair to say I have sinned if I depend on oil because other alternatives are not provided, or are too expensive?

Perhaps the sin lies not with the individual, but instead, with the failure by government and policymakers to adequately inform on the issues, and provide structures and incentives for pro-environmental behaviour. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE DEVITT,

Environmental Justice

Officer,

Jesuit Centre for Faith

and Justice, Dublin 1.