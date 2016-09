Sir, – I see that Tom Brace (September 13th) mentions “epithet” and “eschewed”, which have appeared in Simplex recently, as examples of words seldom used by the average person.

I would like to add “neophyte” to the list. – Yours, etc,

MARILYNN HEARNE,

Tramore,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – After the wonderful support from your correspondents in relation to my recent grievance about the Simplex crossword, I am no longer 2 down. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.