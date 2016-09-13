Sir, – My friend completely agrees with Frank Byrne’s friend (September 9th)! The Simplex crossword is definitely less simple! – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – There is no need to get a complex about the Simplex crossword, because the Simplex is seldom complex. – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG J O’CONNOR,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – As an inveterate doer of the Simplex crossword, I would agree with Frank Byrne that recently published versions have become more difficult. For example, in the September 9th version, the clue for 19 across is “descriptive word or phrase” and the solution is “epithet”. The clue for 32 across is “steered clear of” and the solution is “eschewed”. Neither “epithet” nor “eschewed” are words that the average person would use in daily conversation.

However, I am not complaining.

On the contrary, I have always enjoyed the Simplex as a good vocabulary test, and I welcome the increased demands it is making in that context. – Yours, etc,

TOM BRACE,

Dublin 8.