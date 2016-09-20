Simplex and Crosaire

Sir, – Regarding Simplex, please continue with this much-appreciated feature in The Irish Times.

Simplex does not mean simply “simple” and the solutions cannot be reduced to a choice between “bat”, “cat” and “mat”.

It is a highlight of my day, six days a week. – Yours, etc,

Fr W PRENDIVILLE,

Augustinian Priory,

Limerick.

Sir, – I recall our wonderful English teacher in secondary school telling us to trawl the newspaper to capture “new” words in order to enrich our vocabulary.

To this very day, I pounce on unfamiliar words, and sometimes even get to use them! – Yours, etc,

MICHELE SAVAGE,

Dublin 12.