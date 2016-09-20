Simplex and Crosaire
Sir, – Regarding Simplex, please continue with this much-appreciated feature in The Irish Times.
Simplex does not mean simply “simple” and the solutions cannot be reduced to a choice between “bat”, “cat” and “mat”.
It is a highlight of my day, six days a week. – Yours, etc,
Fr W PRENDIVILLE,
Augustinian Priory,
Limerick.
Sir, – I recall our wonderful English teacher in secondary school telling us to trawl the newspaper to capture “new” words in order to enrich our vocabulary.
To this very day, I pounce on unfamiliar words, and sometimes even get to use them! – Yours, etc,
MICHELE SAVAGE,
Dublin 12.