Simplex and Crosaire

Sir, – “Epithet”, “eschewed” and “neophyte” in Simplex. And “Temazepam” in Crosaire (September 14th). Where will it all end? – Yours, etc,

GEMMA McCROHAN,

Ballinteer, Dublin 16.

Sir, – I haven’t a clue. – Yours, etc,

JIM TOOMEY,

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Sir, – To not use words that are not in common use would “dumb down” even the crossword puzzle.

We need to be challenged to keep our vocabulary rich, and our minds active! – Yours, etc,

M RYAN,

Coolcotts, Wexford.

Sir, – I cannot understand the complaints about the Simplex crossword. Surely one of the great pleasures of the Simplex is solving clues involving words that are abstruse, esoteric, arcane, recondite and even recherché – Yours, etc,

TONY BURKE,

Baldoyle, Dublin 13.

Sir, – In reference to recent correspondence regarding both the Simplex crossword and the metric system, in several recent crosswords, the answer to the clue “metric unit of weight” was “kilogram”, but the kilogram is a unit not of weight but of mass. When the first SuperValu opens on the moon, we will still pay the same for our kilo of sugar – still the same amount of sugar, though it weighs just one sixth of what does on Earth. – Yours, etc,

NOEL CASEY,

Carrick on Suir,

Co Tipperary.