Sir, – It has been most encouraging to read of fellow Simplex followers finding some solutions difficult. Now I know I am not losing it, yet! – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE AHERNE,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Sir, – How am I supposed to keep up with your correspondents reeling off “epithets” and “neophytes” when I am struggling with “Gardens to display animals in short”, three letters beginning with “Z”? – Yours, etc,

JOHN RISELEY,

Killiney, Co Dublin.