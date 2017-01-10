‘Silence’, faith – and dentistry

Sir, – I was puzzled by your film critic Donald Clarke’s recent very negative review of the Martin Scorsese film Silence (“The passion (and the tedium) of Martin Scorsese”, The Ticket, December 30th). I was even more puzzled by the entire column he devoted to the same subject in an even more dismissive way (“The conflict between theists and atheists has become a godawful bore”, Weekend, January 7th).

Does an intelligent film critic not see value in a film that raises serious questions about morality, faith and human suffering? And if he is “just not interested” in these issues, does he have to be gratuitously insulting to people who are? – Yours etc,

ORLA DAVIN CARROLL,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – In his Saturday column, Donald Clarke observes “we do not ask for moral lessons from dentistry”.

I am happy to provide one unsolicited: look after your teeth.

Enormous amounts of human suffering and wasted time and energy can be avoided by simple and inexpensive measures undertaken by individuals on a regular basis.

In practical terms, these would include reducing your intake of sugar, keeping your teeth clean, wearing a mouthguard for contact sports and attending your dentist regularly.

If you wait until you notice a problem, it is usually more difficult to resolve. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN MURRAY,

President,

Orthodontic Society

of Ireland,

Upper Baggot Street,

Dublin 4.