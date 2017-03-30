Show me the way to Cutando

Sir, – Passengers travelling on the Dart over the years are accustomed to the information panels giving incorrect details of destinations and next stations, even telling them that they are often travelling in the wrong direction. We regularly help bewildered tourists by watching out for puzzled and confused faces.

However, on Sunday last I travelled on a Dart from Dalkey to Dún Laoghaire which informed me that my destination was Cutando. Unfortunately I didn’t have the time to stay on the train and find out where Cutando is. – Yours, etc,

ZOË DEVLIN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.