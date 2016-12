Sir, – John Naughton (December 10th) defends a “woman’s right to choose” to wear a burqa.

Funny how the same women’s husbands never exercise this right in their choice of apparel. It’s strange too how men don’t ever choose genital mutilation or being stoned to death for adultery. Could it be that these women do not see themselves as having a choice at all? – Yours, etc,

DERVAL DUGGAN,

Dublin 18.