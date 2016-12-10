Should Ireland ban the burqa?

Sir, – Leslie Lawless (Letters, December 8th) recommends that the wearing of burqas be banned in order to “strengthen the dignity of women”.

Since when has the denial of a woman’s right to wear her chosen attire according to her preferences, beliefs and values strengthened “the dignity of women”? Whether it be a burqa or a bikini, a woman’s right to choose should be paramount. Limiting freedom of choice in any society merely reinforces gender, racial and ethnic prejudices. Freedom of choice is the best way forward.

– Yours, etc,

JOHN NAUGHTON

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.