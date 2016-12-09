Should Ireland ban the burqa?

Sir, – Leslie Lawless (Letters, December 8th) writes that Ireland should ban the burqa in order to “strengthen the dignity of women in our society”.

How precisely would such a ban be enforced? By criminalising women who violate it, as is the case in France?

I do not know whether Leslie Lawless is a man or a woman, but speaking for myself, I do not feel it would enhance my dignity if the State could prosecute me for not revealing enough skin in public.

– Yours, etc

WENDY LYON

Smithfield,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Leslie Lawless (Letters, December 8th) believes Ireland should follow Germany’s lead in banning the burqa in certain circumstances “to strengthen the dignity of women”.

Surely a woman would feel most dignified being able to wear a burqa if she so wishes?

It is time for us as a western society to acknowledge that for some, this dress is a symbol of cultural and religious identity, not female oppression.

– Yours, etc,

EMER MOREAU

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – As a motorcyclist I cannot enter a public building, a bank or any office building without first removing my helmet. This is a sensible rule, since for security and identity reasons my face should be clearly visible to other people in the building and in any subsequent viewing of CCTV footage.

However it makes no sense that someone wearing a burqa is not subject to the same security. There is a fear of causing offence by asking someone wearing a burqa to remove it so security issues are put aside.

Surely it is only a matter of time before a robbery is committed by criminals who don burqas to avoid detection.

– Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.