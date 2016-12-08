Should Ireland ban the burqa?

Sir, – The news that Chancellor Angela Merkel has proposed that Germany ban the burqa in certain circumstances, following on from other European countries, leads me to wonder when Ireland will take a stance in this area.

At present there is nothing to prevent someone in Ireland from wearing a burqa in any public place, and astonishingly, even private institutions such as banks have no bans in place. Ireland should lead on this matter not only to strengthen the dignity of women in our society but also for security reasons.

– Yours, etc,

LESLIE LAWLESS,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.