Shopping online

Sir, – Recently I, and no doubt a million others, received an invitation from An Post to do my shopping in the UK and, with its assistance, to “shop ’til I drop”. Describing its service as the “only pal I need to go shopping in the UK”, An Post’s service allows me to shop UK websites even if they don’t deliver in Ireland. An Post boasts that it is now assisting over 100,000 new Irish customers to transfer their shopping to UK retailers, delivering more than 20,000 items a week from the UK. An Post is wholly owned by the State. Is this now Government policy to encourage Irish consumers to do their shopping in the UK, with its consequent detrimental effect on domestic trade and employment? – Yours, etc,

DES GILROY,

Howth, Co Dublin.