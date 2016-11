Sir, – Ships, like people, have names. Just as I am sure you would not dream of publishing an article about, say, “an Independent TD” without mentioning that his name was Michael Healy-Rae, the Stena Europe’s identity should not have been veiled in anonymity during her recent weather-induced vicissitudes.

Please make it a habit henceforth to divulge the identities of ships as you would those of humans. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTY MacHALE,

Crosby,

Liverpool.