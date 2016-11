A chara, – Perhaps we should continue to pay water charges based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s report that 43 urban areas discharge raw sewage to watercourses without any treatment (News, November 24th). When we have eliminated the discharge of raw sewage into our waterways, we can then see what next floats to the surface in terms of water quality. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.