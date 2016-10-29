Separation of alcohol in shops

Sir, – You report that “legalisation threatens to force stores to separate alcohol from other items” (News, October 27th). One of the aims of the Alcohol Bill is to “restrict visibility so that children and young people will not be attracted to alcohol”.

That’s as it was when I was proudly a grocer.

All drink was served over a counter, at the back of the store, separate from the other departments. But let’s extend the legislation to sweets, chocolates and sugared drinks and have them separated, or at least removed from the vicinity of checkouts and not displayed lower than counter level.

That would show serious intent to tackle the nation’s obesity problem. – Yours, etc,

ALEX FINDLATER

Cong,

Co Mayo.