Sir, – The surrender letter written by Patrick Pearse in Easter Week is a historical document which should not be auctioned off to the highest bidder (“1916 surrender letter to fetch over €1m at auction”, December 6th). It is a shame some dealers are profiting from the sale, at inflated prices, of important manuscripts and memorabilia.

– Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BYRNE

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.