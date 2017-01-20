Selling cars

Sir, – I always felt that car salesmen were much maligned and that the world was unfair them until I went to buy a car in the last few weeks.

Poor training, lack of knowledge of their product, failure to return telephone calls, deviousness about the financial aspects of the deal and other unprofessional behaviour seem to be universal characteristics of the car salesmen, even in main dealerships. The days of Brylcreem and the sheepskin jacket may be gone but the Del Boy spirit continues unabated.

Isn’t it time a code of conduct was introduced to protect the public in what is their second biggest purchase after their house? – Yours, etc,

LESLIE LAWLESS,

Dublin 4.