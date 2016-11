Sir, – Frank McNally (“Shifting the balance of horsepower”, An Irishman’s Diary, November 17th), who I have no doubt is a good and careful cyclist, looks forward with optimism to the advent of self-driving cars.

Would it be too much to hope that the future may also bring self-driving bicycles, programmed not to break red lights or scatter pedestrians as they speed along footpaths? – Yours, etc,

PETER KELLY,

Dublin 4.