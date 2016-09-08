Seasonal advice for Minister for Health

Sir, – “Minister sends winter plan back to the HSE” (September 7th) has left me dismayed. With around 100,000 employees available to it, the HSE was unable to generate a winter plan sufficiently detailed to satisfy a relatively young and inexperienced Minister for Health, and he has sent the plan back to the HSE for further detail.

Just what are all the highly paid managers of the HSE up to?

Isn’t it the job of these managers to get the plan right at the first attempt? – Yours, etc,

LESLIE LAWLESS,

Dublin 4.

A chara, – Bearing in mind the yearly misery of bed shortages, cancelled operations and staff crises, and that to be forewarned is to be forearmed, I would like to confirm to the Minister for Health that winter is indeed coming. – Yours, etc,

Dr JANE McCAFFERTY,

Tralee, Co Kerry.