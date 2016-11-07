Search for Berryman letters

Sir, – Together with Calista McRae (New Jersey Institute of Technology), I am currently co-editing a volume of John Berryman’s literary correspondence.

The book is under contract to Harvard University Press, for publication in 2020-21. Berryman lived in Dublin in 1966-67 and he formed close friendships with a number of Irish people during this time. We believe some of your readers may possess unpublished letters from the poet and we would like to consider these for inclusion in our volume.

If readers believe they have material that would be of use, we would be grateful if they could contact us at the address below. – Yours, etc,

Dr PHILIP COLEMAN

School of English,

Trinity College Dublin.