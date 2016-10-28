Seanad move to the museum

Sir, – John A Murphy (Letters, October 26th) wonders why more people have not protested against the plan to move the Seanad.

Perhaps people find the irony of the Seanad moving into a museum irresistibly pleasing. Or, it may be that both seem so peripheral to daily life that it’s hard to decide which one to care less about.

It is a pity to see the museum taking second place though. Museums contribute more to culture than our Seanad contributes to democracy. I would have far more sympathy with the museum taking space from the Seanad were the situation reversed. – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – John A Murphy (Letters, October 26th) asks “where is the outrage against the movement of the Seanad?”.

It’s in the same place as the vote to get rid of the damn House of Drones when we had a chance. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CASSERLY

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – Rather than begrudge the Seanad its temporary stay in the National Museum maybe we should encourage it to take up permanent residence. The Senators may feel at home among the bog bodies and fossils and their presence can only have a positive effect on visitor numbers. – Yours, etc,

PAUL GRIFFIN

Merseyside, UK.