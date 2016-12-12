Seanad accommodation and other priorities

Sir, – I wonder am I alone in finding the arguments about the Seanad refurbishment and relocation – and the apparent sense of entitlement to grandeur and all the mod cons – to be slightly jarring when there are hundreds of people lying on hospital trollies, children are being educated in prefabs, and there are people homeless on our streets?

Our supposed leaders would serve us far better if they were to focus their energies on lodgings which are far more critical than their own.

– Yours, etc,

G REYNOLDS

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.