Scotland’s call

Sir, – Well done Nicola Sturgeon in seeking to call another Scottish independence referendum.

Despite an overwhelming vote to remain in the EU, Scotland is being forced out by a Conservative government in Westminster that has exactly one MP in Scotland out of the 59 seats available. All the fanciful talk of devolution means nothing when on a matter as critical as this Scotland is being treated like a remote colonial outpost in what should be a bygone era. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN ROBINSON,

Daingean, Co Offaly.